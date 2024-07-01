Lt. Gen. David Isaacson: J-6 Could Appoint CDAO to Further Digital Modernization Plan

Lt. Gen. David Isaacson , director of C4 and chief information officer of the J-6, said the office is considering establishing its own chief digital and artificial intelligence officer to help implement Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown ’s digital modernization plan, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

“Currently we have a CDO and I serve as the CIO, but we’re looking at ways to reorganize the Joint Staff to get after what I think is some open field running and a real opportunity for us to continue to evolve,” Isaacson said during his keynote address at TechNet Cyber in Baltimore on Thursday.

“This was inward looking at the Joint Staff. As you might imagine, the outcomes were very, very promising,” he added.

According to Isaacson, the campaign will be implemented through an enhanced infrastructure, digitally enabled workforce, AI capabilities and the “rapid adoption” of these tools.

To ensure a stronger infrastructure, he said the J-6 office will closely work with the Joint Force Headquarters, Defense Information Systems Agency and Department of Defense Information Network partners to promote industry technology investments within the DOD.