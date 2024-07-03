Larry Bafundo Appointed Technology Modernization Fund Executive Director

Larry Bafundo has been elevated to the role of executive director of the Technology Modernization Fund at the General Services Administration, Nextgov/FCW reported Tuesday.

Bafundo previously served as deputy executive director of TMF, and in January, he also assumed the position of acting executive director of the funding vehicle. He inherited the responsibilities from Jessie Posilkin, who served as the fund’s interim chief and is now director of TMF’s customer experience portfolio.

Raylene Yung , TMF’s last permanent head, stepped down in October to join the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations as chief of staff.

Before TMF, Bafundo was director of information technology modernization strategy at the Department of Labor. Earlier, he served as deputy director of technology for unemployment insurance modernization at the organization.

He previously worked at Ad Hoc, where he most recently served as vice president of digital services. Earlier, he was a product manager for 18F, a role in which he led a digital transformation initiative with the FBI and supported multiple other agencies, including the GSA.