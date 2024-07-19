GSA Updates Progress of FedRAMP’s Modernization, Cybersecurity Roadmap

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has provided an update on recent IT modernization and cybersecurity efforts and offered new details on upcoming projects.

The General Services Administration, which oversees FedRAMP, said Tuesday that it will periodically update the public on its current and future activities in line with its new roadmap for fiscals 2024 and 2025.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the GSA launched its technical documentation hub automate.fedramp.gov, which is designed for cloud service providers to support the validation and submission of digital authorization packages.

The agency also recently published the final version of its Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework. FedRAMP plans to open submissions for industry requests for emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence tools, to be prioritized for authorization.

The emerging technology framework provides a list of cloud-based tools and services that federal agencies may use for their respective missions.

More recently, the GSA opened submissions for its Agile Delivery pilot program that will assess a new non-blocking process for reviewing changes to cloud service offerings. Applications to participate in the pilot are due on July 26.

Among the government’s plans is the publication of knowledge-base articles on how CSPs can avoid potential FedRAMP-related issues and delays. The first article will be on using domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance practices to protect government email addresses.

In addition, the government will recruit more software engineers, data scientists and senior security professionals to support the continuous monitoring and authorization processes and address increased demand due to the program’s growth.

The GSA plans on releasing new metrics to assess cost, time, security and other aspects of the FedRAMP authorization processes to improve customer experience.

In a previous statement, Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, said FedRAMP’s 2024-2025 roadmap will ensure the secure and efficient adoption of cloud technology in government.