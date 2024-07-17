GSA Calling for Nominees to Advisory Council on Emerging Technology Use in Federal Acquisition

The General Services Administration Office of Government-wide Policy is calling for nominations for members of the GSA Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee, which the agency established in 2022 and renewed just this year.

GAP FAC is an advisory committee that will convene approximately four times a year to tackle multiple focus areas concerning the application of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence on federal acquisition, including methods and policies enabling the use of such technologies or ensuring their security, according to a notice posted Tuesday on the Federal Register.

The committee will be made up of between 10 to 30 members possessing focus area-relevant expertise, including AI, data learning, big data and analytics and cybersecurity. Members will serve one to three year terms.

Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 15.