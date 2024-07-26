GSA Awards $94M Contract to McGough Construction for Port Modernization

The General Services Administration granted a $94 million design-build contract to McGough Construction for the replacement of outmoded facilities at one of the ports in North Dakota.

GSA said Wednesday modernizing the Dunseith Land Port of Entry with more secure and efficient high-capacity facilities is aimed at boosting supply chains, generating more jobs and strengthening security and trade.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law- and Inflation Reduction Act-funded contract, McGough will be responsible for the design and construction of the facilities. Work includes labor, equipment and materials necessary for the modernization project.

McGough is expected to achieve LEED Gold certification for the project to guarantee safety for both employees and travelers. The construction company will also incorporate sustainability features and ensure that the upgraded port is net-zero ready.

The project will start in spring 2025 and is expected to be completed by late 2028.

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan described the Dunseith Land Port of Entry modernization as a “once-in-a-generation investment” that will help drive job creation, taxpayer saving and a “stronger and more prosperous future.”

The fully electric port will have ample space for smoother and more efficient operations, less traffic congestion and more processing capacity to facilitate trade and travel volumes. These enhanced port features are meant to assist the Customs and Border Protection agency of the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.