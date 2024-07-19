GSA & DOE Select Technologies for GPG Program

The General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Energy have picked a handful of technologies to participate in the Green Proving Ground program, or GPG.

Under the program, GSA and DOE plan to invest $9.6 million into 17 up-and-coming technologies to asses building systems in operational climates, GSA announced Thursday.

Robin Carnahan , administrator of the GSA, said, “Right now, GSA and the entire Administration are making once-in-a-generation investments to address climate change, bolster our economy and infrastructure, enhance security and sustainability and build a more prosperous future for all Americans.”

The GPG program focuses on critical technological areas — building envelopes and enclosures, healthy and resilient buildings, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and on-site renewables — in joint forces with the Inflation Reduction Act, which has endowed $30 million for the expansion program.

The program has examined 107 technologies since 2011. GSA’s Applied Innovation Learning Labs will facilitate the testing of recent systems.

GSA expects this year’s test results to be available in 2026.