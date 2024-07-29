GovCon Index Sustained Momentum for 3rd Consecutive Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index ended last week with an average of $5,181.95, a 2.53% increase from the previous week. This growth signified GovCon Index’s third consecutive week in positive territory and its highest recorded weekly gain since its launch in December 2023.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that records stock market data from 30 major government contracting organizations and displays these findings in real time. Users can leverage this information to strengthen their understanding of the current GovCon marketplace and evaluate the financial performance of each tracked company.

Last week, RTX took the lead with gains of 10.84%. Lockheed Martin (+10.50%) came in second, and Northrop Grumman (+9.67%) was third.

GovCon Index kicked off last week with an increase of 1.12% on Monday. This momentum continued until Friday, when GovCon Index experienced a small dip.