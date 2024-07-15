GovCon Index Recorded Growth Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed with an average of $4,982.68 last week, a 2.06% increase from the previous week and a reversal of an ongoing downward trend.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that collects and presents stock market data from 30 notable government contracting companies in real time. With this information, users are able to monitor the performance of each tracked organization and assess the broad trends that characterize the GovCon marketplace today.

Fluor Corporation grew by 6.97% last week, earning the company the top spot in the ranks. Second place was claimed by The Carlyle Group, which rose by 6.80%. Mercury Systems, which recorded gains of 6.45%, took the third slot, and Jacobs (+5.00%) followed. V2X (+4.64%) also demonstrated significant growth.

GovCon Index began the week with a small increase of 0.14%, but fell slightly on Tuesday. Wednesday — the highest growth day last week — lifted GovCon Index back into the positive zone with an increase of 1.03%. GovCon Index maintained this upward momentum through Friday.