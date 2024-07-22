GovCon Index Experienced Highs & Lows Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index capped off the week of July 15 with a 1.43% gain even after being in the red three out of five trading sessions.

The index, which tracks the stock performances of 30 major government contractors , achieved its largest single-day gain (2.04%) and highest close ($5,105.25) on Tuesday.

GCI’s information is presented in real-time, allowing customers to understand the evolving trends shaping the GovCon market and the current position of each tracked organization.

Vast market sell-offs were the cause of GCI experiencing dips after the Monday and Tuesday gains.

Mercury Systems and four other GCI companies were the only stocks in the green on Friday. Twenty-five stocks, led by Textron and V2X, were in the red.