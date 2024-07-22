Frank Calvelli Wants Space Systems Integration Office to Integrate Acquisition Programs Across 3 Organizations

Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration, has expanded a U.S. Space Force office to integrate acquisition programs not only at Space Systems Command but also at the Space Development Agency and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

Claire Leon, a government and industry veteran, leads the Space Systems Integration Office, or SSIO, which was established to manage SSC-run acquisition programs.

According to a July 9 memo obtained by the publication, Leon will serve as chief space systems engineer and senior adviser for integration to Calvelli regarding all USSF Program Executive Officer portfolios and applicable mission partner organizations.

A spokesperson for the Air Force stated that the “vision” for SSIO “is to facilitate better integration across Program Executive Officers to deliver end-to-end capabilities that work, faster.”

The spokesperson added that SSIO and SSC “are currently evaluating various organizational changes to ensure SSIO can focus on the new Chief Space Systems Engineer role and perform it well.”