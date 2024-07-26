FedRAMP Receives Updated Guidance From OMB

Guidance for the Federal Risk and Authorization Program has been updated by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The revamped guidance includes a new FedRAMP model, making good on OMB’s 2023 draft memorandum to modernize the FedRAMP program , the General Services Administration announced Friday.

Robin Carnahan , GSA administrator, said, “This highly anticipated guidance further equips GSA to make it safe and easy for federal agencies to deploy state-of-the-art technology to deliver better service to the American people.”

The new FedRAMP model will incorporate additional paths to authorization to enhance the process and allow agencies to integrate more cloud-based tools for operations and storage.

“This guidance will accelerate GSA’s roadmap for FedRAMP and create a stronger foundation for FedRAMP to meet its mission of empowering agencies to deliver better, safer government services,” Carnahan added.

GSA released a roadmap FedRAMP in March that lays out a plan for security, customer experience and expanding the FedRAMP marketplace. Two months later, GSA unveiled the final Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework, to direct how FedRAMP will manage newly flourishing tech.