DOE Develops AI Roadmap to Accelerate Technological Breakthroughs

The Department of Energy has created a roadmap to advance artificial intelligence adoption within the agency’s 17 national laboratories under the Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security and Technology initiative.

FASST aims to enable AI-ready scientific data repositories at DOE user facilities and build AI supercomputers to create trustworthy AI models that would allow researchers to achieve technological breakthroughs in various scientific and energy applications, DOE said Tuesday.

Advancing AI capabilities could enable new battery material discoveries and smart grid infrastructure deployment and potentially accelerate the development and implementation of new and affordable clean energy technologies, the agency added.

DOE announced the roadmap after Sens. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, introduced a bill that would authorize the FASST initiative to advance national security, science and energy missions.

“FASST builds on DOE’s role as the nation’s steward of advanced supercomputing and research infrastructure across our 17 national labs to provide a national capability in AI and enable technological breakthroughs for decades to come,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.