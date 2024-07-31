DOD Chief Digital & AI Office Appoints Julie Cruz Its Business Operations Director

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has appointed Julie Cruz, most recently director of staff for the Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration Office at Headquarters Air Force, as director of business operations.

In a LinkedIn post published Friday, CDAO said Cruz will also be promoted to the Senior Executive Service in addition to her appointment as head of business operations.

In her previous role, Cruz helped carry out monitoring, assessment and oversight activities associated with arms control international treaties and agreements, countering weapons of mass destruction and efforts to ensure the safety, security and reliability of the nuclear mission for the Department of the Air Force, according to her profile on the professional networking site.

Her career within DOD included time as director of technology career field within the U.S. Army’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, strategic planner within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs and program analyst within DAF’s 30th Space Wing Plans and Programs.

She previously served as a budget analyst within the State of Wyoming’s Department of Administration and Information Budget Division.