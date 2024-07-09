Dmitry Poisik Installed as Inaugural TraCSS Program Manager at NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce

The Office of Space Commerce within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has named Dmitry Poisik as the first program manager for the Traffic Coordination System for Space, a.k.a. TraCSS.

NOAA said Monday Poisik joined the TraCSS program bearing experience in program and project management after serving in the U.S. Navy for more than three decades.

“Dmitry Poisik brings the right mix of technical, management, and leadership skills and federal acquisition experience to lead our growing TraCSS team,” said Richard DalBello, director of the Office of Space Commerce.

Effective July 1, Poisik is responsible for spearheading TrasCSS as the program is being continuously developed to provide a modern, cloud-based information technology system that private and civil space operators could use to obtain basic space situational awareness, or SSA, and space traffic coordination services.

Poisik will build on his experience in previous leadership and engineering management positions in the Navy. He most recently oversaw the development and delivery of advanced capabilities as a missile systems requirements officer at the service branch.