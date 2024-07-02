DIU Solicits Tech Proposals for Autonomous Collaborative Teaming

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for collaborative autonomy systems integration technologies and command and control user interfaces to improve coordination among unmanned assets in challenging environments, including in areas where navigation and communication capabilities are degraded or denied.

According to a DIU solicitation posted on Monday, the technologies will address a lack of autonomous collaborative technologies within the Department of Defense.

DOD is inviting industry players with experience in developing and deploying large-scale distributed autonomy solutions to submit proposals.

Interested companies are advised to offer technologies that can meet the required core features, including mission management and prioritization, communications management and the capability to combine all targets detected by various sensors into a single target track.

For C2, DOD is interested in user interfaces designed to manage hundreds of vehicles, enable extensive mission planning and support real-time interaction with data from various vehicle and track sources.

Responses to the solicitation are due July 19.