DIU Issues Commercial Solutions Opening for UxV Networking Tools

The Defense Innovation Unit has begun accepting proposals for commercial communication technologies for unmanned vehicles to enable maritime domain awareness.

The agency said the technology should be capable of establishing connectivity across a heterogeneous swarm of unmanned vehicles to enable reliable operations in disconnected, denied, intermittent and low-bandwidth communications environments while maintaining network awareness and routing across different radio frequency transmission paths.

DIU is seeking a low-latency tool that can push one-way updated commands through a broadcast using line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight radio frequency and data networks. It is expected to include security measures such as advanced encryption, authentication and intrusion detection to protect data against cyber threats.

Interested parties have until July 19 to respond to the solicitation.