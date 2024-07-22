Dev Palmer Appointed NAPMP Director Within CHIPS for America R&D Office

Dev Palmer, former official at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, has been named director of the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, or NAPMP, at the CHIPS for America’s Research and Development Office.

As head of NAPMP, he will oversee efforts to establish a self-sustaining packaging industry focused on U.S.-built advanced node chips, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Friday.

“I am honored to serve as the Director of the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program in the CHIPS R&D Office. This team has made tremendous contributions to the CHIPS for America and I look forward to joining them as we create a globally competitive advanced packaging sector that competes on the basis of innovation,” Palmer said.

“The innovative strategy set in motion by the team will leverage our nation’s leading packaging R&D to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes,” he added.

Palmer most recently served as managing director of Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing within DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office, where he also served as deputy director.

The CHIPS R&D Office is part of the Department of Commerce’s NIST.