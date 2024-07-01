DCMA Stands Up New Contract Management Office in Central Region

The Defense Contract Management Agency has established a new contract management office as part of its reorganization effort in the Central Region.

DCMA Ohio River Valley, or ORV, is the primary CMO supporting the Air Force Simulators program and contracts for the Special Operations Command and the joint nuclear enterprise programs, the agency said Thursday.

The new office was activated in June and replaces DCMA Dayton. It has over 380 employees responsible for the management and oversight of $41 billion in contract obligations, 16,000 contract actions and 1,200 contractors in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

Moreover, the reorganization involved realigning subordinate commands DCMA Lexington and DCMA Cleveland under ORV and moving some employees from DCMA Chicago and DCMA Detroit, now known as DCMA Land Systems, to the new office.

“Standing up a new organization brings with it an uncertainty that could create a negative environment,” said Air Force Col. Thomas Clohessy, director of DCMA ORV. “We had planned accordingly to mitigate this threat and ensure as smooth a transition as possible for everyone involved.”

The restructuring process was done in support of the DCMA vision to be a team of trusted professionals delivering value to the warfighters throughout the acquisition lifecycle.