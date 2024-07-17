DARPA Picks 2 Companies to Aid Supply Chain R&D Program

The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency has chosen Exiger and MetalMiner to aid a supply chain-focused research and development program.

The Open Price Exploration for National security — a.k.a. OPEN — program is designed to strengthen the supply chain and homeland defense by creating a technology that offers accessible information on pricing and supply, demand and capacity, DARPA announced Wednesday.

Brandon Daniels , CEO of Exiger, said the company is honored to collaborate with MetalMiner to provide supply chain transparency that impacts national security.

“Base and rare earth metals and other key minerals are vital to U.S. defense operations and national security,” Daniels said. “But, opacity in these complex markets creates barriers to supply chain resilience.”

Exiger, a commercial risk artificial intelligence company, will work to leverage its conceptual computing services and experience overseeing multi-layered supply chains with MetalMiner’s knowledge of the commodities market to develop technology throughout the OPEN program.

Lisa Reisman , CEO of MetalMiner, said they look forward to joining forces with Exiger to build new systems for DARPA that promote sustainability and equip the commodities market with critical data.

“The combination of Exiger’s cognitive capabilities and MetalMiner’s time series forecasting ability will introduce a new level of accuracy, insight and sophistication to market pricing and forecasting,” Reisman stated.

Co-founded with the United States Geological Survey, the OPEN program is organized as a single-phase, 24-month effort that yields a seven-month base period with two options.