CISA’s SAFECOM Issues Recommendations to Help Organizations Adopt Cloud Service

SAFECOM, a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency program, has published a new guide to support public safety practitioners’ cloud adoption efforts.

The document, titled “Considerations for Public Safety Cloud Computing Adoption,” is designed to help practitioners identify the scope and requirements of a cloud solution they plan to use, according to Ted Lawson, SAFECOM’s cybersecurity working group federal facilitator.

The guidance outlines key suggestions for implementing cloud-based solutions such as diligent planning to ensure uninterrupted service, technology interoperability and customized experience for users.

The resource also recommended that cloud service must comply with security, evidentiary and resiliency standards.

In addition, the document stressed that a service should satisfy an organization’s unique mission requirements.

The list of recommendations intends to start a conversation with peers, leaders and decision-makers on the best way to implement cloud technology, Lawson said.

“These considerations could assist public safety organizations at any stage of cloud adoption to ensure that their selection is operable, secure, resilient and compliant with rules and regulations,” the official added.

CISA called on all stakeholders to distribute the publication on their respective networks.