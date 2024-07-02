CISA Adds 3 New Topic Areas to Secure Tomorrow Series Toolkit

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has chosen three new topics for its Secure Tomorrow Series Toolkit, a set of interactive products to help critical infrastructure stakeholders identify and mitigate emerging risks.

These additions will focus on information and communications technology supply chain resilience, advanced manufacturing and water availability as factors that could impact national critical functions , CISA Associate Director of Strategic Foresight Erin Walsh shared in a blog post published Monday.

Existing topic areas include anonymity and privacy, trust and social cohesion, data storage and transmission, brain-computer interfaces, synthetic biology and quantum technologies.

The toolkit offers game templates, guides for facilitators, players and controllers, read-ahead materials and other resources to help critical infrastructure operators conduct matrix games, scenarios workshops, cross-impacts sessions and threat timelines activity.