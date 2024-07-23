Christine Bordine Named DIA Deputy Director; Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse Quoted

Christine Bordine, most recently deputy director of the directorate of capabilities at the National Security Agency, has been named deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

She will succeed Suzanne White, who has served as deputy chief of DIA since October 2018, the agency said Monday.

Before taking on the deputy director role, White served as chief of staff and chief financial officer at DIA.

Bordine has held multiple senior leadership roles within the Department of Defense, including deputy director for intelligence at U.S. Cyber Command, as well as vice deputy director for collection management and vice principal deputy director for intelligence integration at DIA.

“We are thrilled to be joined by such a world-class leader, and we are eager to see all of the incredible things Ms. Bordine will do to support our global mission during her tenure at the agency,” said Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, director of DIA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.