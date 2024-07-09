BAE Systems Supplies USAF With Radar Warning Receivers to Face Potential Threats

BAE Systems is supplying the U.S. Air Force with the AN/ALR-56M, a radar warning receiver that aids survivability and improves situational awareness on aircraft.

The system will be deployed on C-103J Super Hercules missions under contracts worth $133 million with the Defense Logistics Agency, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said Tuesday .

BAE Systems’ Tactical Aircraft Electronic Warfare Systems Director Lindsay Gallagher said she is pleased with the AN/ALR-56M’s performance in battle-tested environments.

“The AN/ALR-56M has shown what it can bring to the fight, and it is keeping these critical aircraft relevant against evolving threats in contested battlespaces,” said Gallagher.

56M uses modernized digital processing and detailed algorithms to face future threats in electromagnetic warfare. The receiver architecture includes antennas, controls, jammers, countermeasure dispensers, radars and other avionics.

“56M is a critical part of the fleet’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities,” Gallagher stated. “As a global leader in defense electronics, we are working hard to keep the F-16 and C-130J survivable and relevant for decades to come.”

For over three decades, BAE Systems has supplied more than 1,700 radar warnings for F-16 Fighting Falcons and C-130Js. The system aims to seclude and eliminate battle threats in weak signal environments by leveraging broad-5G, long-range threat detection and adaptive filtering.

The AN/ALR-56M achieved operational capability in November 2021 when the receiver successfully collaborated with the F-16’s Actively Electronically Scanned Array, or AESA, Radar.