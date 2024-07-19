Army Unit Demos Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon Battery in Resolute Hunter Joint Training Exercise

The U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, or 1MDTF, demonstrated the capability of the military branch’s long-range hypersonic weapon battery during a biannual joint training exercise held in June at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

The Army said Wednesday 1MDTF demonstrated the ability of the LRHW battery’s capability to integrate with joint echelons and sustain operations for over three days during Exercise Resolute Hunter 24-2.

The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center hosted Resolute Hunter 24-2, the Department of Defense’s exercise focused on battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“These scenarios provide invaluable sets and repetitions that build upon and reinforce the steadfast integration of MDTF capabilities in the broader Partnered Joint All-Domain construct,” said Col. Charles Kean, commander of 1MDTF.

Since 2019, soldiers have contributed to the hypersonic weapon’s prototyping process.

The service’s 1MDTF unit launched New Equipment Training in September 2021, completed the weapon system’s fielding process by the end of fiscal year 2023 and deployed the hypersonic capability in February 2023 as part of Exercise Thunderbolt Strike.