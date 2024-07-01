Antony Blinken: State Department Launches ‘Central Hub for All Things AI’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department has established a “central hub” for all artificial intelligence technologies.

AI.State is “a home for all of our internal State Department AI tools – libraries of prompts and use cases,” Blinken, a previous Wash100 awardee, said at an event Friday in Washington, D.C.

The hub “offers formal and informal training, including already videos that are up there to help folks get started,” according to Blinken, who called on everyone to try the new AI central hub.

“I’d encourage everyone to test it out, to try it out, to explore it, to try to learn from it, and also lend your own ideas and input, because this is something that will continue to be iterative and a work in progress,” he said.