Air Force Conducts Operational Assessment of UAS Traffic Management System at MacDill AFB

The formal operational feasibility assessment of the Air Force Research Laboratory Collaborative Low-Altitude Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Effort Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management system at MacDill Air Force Base has begun.

The CLUE UTM works to provide various stakeholders like air traffic control personnel and UAS operators with air domain awareness, situational awareness and UAS traffic management operational capabilities, according to a news article posted Monday on the Air Force Materiel Command website.

The ongoing assessment began in May and forms part of a broader demonstration effort of the technology at MacDill that began in February 2022. Earlier assessments had covered capabilities that enabled beyond visual line of sight UAS operations.

Air Mobility Command is collaborating with the AFRL Information Directorate on the current assessment, which has made MacDill Air Traffic Control Tower and Base Defense Operations Center the first in the whole of the U.S. Air Force to test a UTM capability.

