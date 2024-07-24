Air Force CIO Office Unveils API Reference Architecture & Roadmap Version 1.0

The Department of the Air Force’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has issued the initial version of a reference architecture and roadmap for the application programming interface platform.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, the DAF said the API Reference Architecture outlines the key elements the department should implement to enhance software interface-sharing and secure data access and marks the beginning of discussions with Department of Defense and industry mission partners when it comes to implementing a modern API ecosystem.

According to DAF, the API Roadmap describes how the department will advance the development of an enterprise API platform.

The department’s Office of the CIO is asking interested stakeholders to submit feedback on the documents by mid-August as it plans to incorporate those insights into discussions at the upcoming Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Event and into the second versions of the roadmap and reference architecture.