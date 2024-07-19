Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin: ‘Collective Agility’ Potentially New Kind of Combat Power

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivered a keynote address at the Global Air and Space Chiefs’ Conference in London during which he discussed the concept of “collective agility,” which describes the ability of members of a fighting coalition to act in complete synchronization.

Allvin likened collective agility to birds flying in formation and reacting to threats in concert with one another, according to an article posted Thursday on the Air Force website.

The official further developed the concept in a primer, where he said that, in military terms, such synchronicity is already present within Air Force squadrons, and that the challenge lies in achieving the same effect across dissimilar units and even across whole air forces.

For Allvin, achieving that effect requires the prioritization of mission systems over platforms as well as the increased sharing of information, which itself is founded on shared values and relationships among allies and partners.

In the keynote, the Air Force chief of staff said collective agility “can be a new form of combat power” and “is the edge we can deliver over potential adversaries.”

“We can do this together,” he said.

