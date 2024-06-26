Xcelerate Collaborates With Socure to Support Federal Online Verification Services

Xcelerate Solutions is partnering with Socure to deliver online verification services for government agencies and those they serve.

The companies have been chosen by the General Services Administration for the NextGen Login.gov Identity Proofing Blanket Purchase Agreement. Under the BPA, the companies will support the security of Login.gov by introducing a privacy-preserving identity-proofing system , Xcelerate announced Wednesday.

Jim Dufford , Xcelerate’s program manager, stated, “Collaborating with Socure on the GSA NextGen Login.gov Identity Proofing project demonstrates our understanding of this important mission and our dedication to offering the most advanced technology solutions in the service of public good.”

In supporting Login.gov’s three functional areas — document capture, authentications and validation; biometric comparison; and identity resolutions — Xcelerate and Socure’s collaboration aims to provide safe access to vital government services while protecting users from fraud and identity theft.

Socure is taking a modernized approach to digital identity verification that includes biometrics and artificial intelligence.

“We are committed to offering our government partners the transformative technologies needed to support their mission and equitably identify people online,” said Jordan Burris , vice president of public sector strategy at Socure. “We are excited to partner with Xcelerate Solutions on this initiative to support identity verification and fraud prevention in government.”

The companies were jointly selected as one of eight vendors to work on the initiative.