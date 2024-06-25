VA Posts Enterprise Learning Management Solution RFP

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Technology Acquisition Center is soliciting proposals to provide an Enterprise Learning Management Solution with the necessary software, hardware, licenses and services to support enterprise-wide talent development and learning management activities.

The ELMS should be a commercial-off-the-shelf solution running in a cloud environment with at least a moderate-level authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, according to a performance work statement — or PWS — posted on SAM.gov.

Interested contractors have until Monday to submit their proposals.

The ELMS, which should also be a FedRAMP-compliant solution, will replace the agency’s current enterprise system for training and educating employees, support staff, private sector individuals working with the VA and people from other federal agencies.

According to the PWS, the VA intends to award a contract with a one-year base and four-year option periods.

Contract work includes providing program management and planning and supporting ELMS system design, pilot tests, deployment and implementation.

The solution must comply with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 within six months following the contract award. Section 508 requires federal agencies to ensure that their electronic and information technology is accessible to persons with disabilities.