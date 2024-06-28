US Government to Invest $75M in Entegris to Bolster Local Semiconductor R&D, Manufacturing

Entegris is set to receive up to $75 million in CHIPS and Science Act funding following the signing of a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms between the advanced materials company and the Department of Commerce.

Entegris will use the proposed investment to finance the construction of a manufacturing center in Colorado Springs and the expansion of its research and development capabilities in the U.S., the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The move is expected to result in nearly 600 direct manufacturing jobs over several years and approximately 500 construction jobs by 2030. It is also expected to result in Front Opening Unified Pods, or FOUPs, being produced in the U.S. rather than abroad.

Invented by Entegris, FOUPs serve as internal transportation containers for semiconductor wafers during the manufacturing process. These pods are used by major global chipmakers, including TSMC and GlobalFoundries.

Commenting on the investment, Entegris President and CEO Bertrand Loy said, “This proposed federal support would help further position us to respond quickly to meet the needs of our customers, the leading chip manufacturers, while also re-establishing Colorado as a major technology hub.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Natalie Quillian said, “Today’s announcement would create over 1,100 new jobs in Colorado that will help power America’s semiconductor industry and drive American competitiveness.”