Textron Delivers New Landing Craft Air Cushion Vehicle to Navy

The U.S. Navy has received a new landing craft air cushion — or LCAC — vehicle built by Textron Systems that is designed to perform amphibious and on-shore payload transport operations.

Textron delivered the Ship to Shore Connector Landing Craft Air Cushion 109 to the service branch after the Board of Inspection and Survey completed acceptance trials verifying the landing craft’s readiness and capability to meet the program’s requirements, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday.

The LCAC are designed to carry out over-the-beach transport of cargo, equipment, weapon systems and personnel with a payload capacity of 60 to 75 tons.

Textron is under contract to build LCAC 109 through LCAC 123 as part of the Navy’s SSC program.

“This advanced craft will significantly boost our operational capability, providing a critical link in our ability to project power and support joint operations across the globe,” said Capt. Jason Grabelle, program manager for Amphibious Assault and Connectors Programs at Navy’s Program Executive Office Ships.