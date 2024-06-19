Strategic Systems Programs Scores High on Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment

Strategic Systems Programs, the Navy command tasked with providing lifecycle support for the sea component of the U.S. nuclear triad, completed in May the Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment, or CORA, program, for which it received high scores.

Formerly known as the Command Cyber Readiness Inspection Program, CORA is an assessment process that forms part of the cybersecurity strategy of the Department of Defense with a focus on key risk identifiers and, most recently, an emphasis on operational readiness over compliance, according to an article posted Monday on the SSP website.

The latest iteration of CORA saw the addition of new requirements and assessment criteria, which made it necessary for SSP teams to approach the process collaboratively in order to receive high marks.

Because of its high performance in CORA, SSP shared with Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network lessons learned and best practices, which will be used to inform future assessment standards.

SSP Deputy Command Information Officer Phil DiPietro noted, however, that it is his organization’s high standard of day-to-day operations readiness that made it possible to score high on CORA.

“There’s no way to do well [on CORA] without regular rigorous self-assessment and lifecycle implementation,” DiPietro said.

Naval leaders, experts and innovators from government and industry will discuss how they’re enhancing maritime security, driving technological advancements and fostering strategic cooperation during the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Navy Summit, which will take place on Aug. 15. Register now to attend this important event!