Stephane Bouatene Named Deputy Director for Cyber & Enterprise Operations at NGA’s Open IT Solutions Office

Stephane Bouatene, a senior information technology professional who has been with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for nearly a decade, was named deputy director for cyber and enterprise operations within the Open IT Solutions Office at NGA, according to his LinkedIn post.

Bouatene most recently served as enterprise capabilities division chief, responsible for providing strategic oversight for the implementation and delivery of services and capabilities in support of the NGA enterprise.

His career at the agency also covered time as cybersecurity program manager, Geospatial-Intelligence Access and Information Sharing program manager, chief of the enterprise capabilities and services branch and deputy chief of the transport and cyber services division.

Prior to joining the NGA, Bouatene worked as a cybersecurity lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he spearheaded all cybersecurity efforts for Forge.mil, a Defense Information Systems Agency program.

He also previously served at SAIC, Lockheed Martin and EchoStar.