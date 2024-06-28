Rescale, Parallel Works Deploy Cloud-Based High-Performance Computing Services Under DIU Agreements

Rescale and Parallel Works have demonstrated their ability to give the Department of Defense access to high-performance computing services both through commercial cloud services and on-premise computers under prototype agreements with the Defense Innovation Unit.

The vendors have linked cloud-based HPC assets to the High-Performance Compute Modernization Program’s — a.k.a. HPCMP — Supercomputing Resource Centers after an 18-month prototyping period, DIU said Thursday.

Benjamin Parsons, chief technology officer at HPCMP, said the prototype project has enabled researchers “to access cloud resources when appropriate to augment their work at on-premises centers.”

“This has given them access to a wider variety of hardware, and the ability to scale resources beyond what is currently possible, all within one secure, easy to use, environment,” Parsons added.

Rescale and Parallel Works will transition to production contracts with the HPCMP later in 2024.