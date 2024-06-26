Rear Adm. Todd Evans Appointed Commander of NAVSEA Warfare Centers

Rear Adm. Todd Evans officially took command of the Warfare Centers of the Naval Sea Systems Command on June 24, NAVSEA announced Monday.

As commander of both Naval Surface Warfare Center and Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Evans will lead over 29,000 civilian and active duty personnel responsible for the U.S. Navy’s research, development, test and evaluation efforts.

Evans, former vice commander of Naval Air Systems Command, succeeded Rear Adm. Thomas Dickinson, who has been assigned as a program executive officer for integrated warfare systems.

The new leader of the NAVSEA Warfare Centers has been in service for over two decades, his first fleet tour being with the Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron Fourteen “Vanguard” in 1997.

Since then, Evans has assumed roles of increasing responsibilities including commanding officer of HM-14, in-service Integrated Product Team lead supporting the Presidential Helicopters Program Office and executive assistant to NAVAIR commander.

Evans received a bachelor of science degree in marine engineering and a Navy commission from the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

