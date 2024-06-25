Pentagon Publishes New IT Strategy

The Department of Defense has released a new strategy to continue progressive change in the digital workforce.

The Fulcrum: DOD Information Technology Advancement Strategy will help the department provide capabilities oriented with warfighting mission goals. The strategy emphasizes quality user experience and infrastructure growth to tackle enhanced operation requirements, the DOD said Tuesday.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks , a Wash100 Award winner, said, “To succeed, today’s warfighter requires information technology that is compatible with the complex demands of a dynamic operating environment and modern battlefield. Technology that enables functional, rapid, and secure support.”

“To achieve this objective, this strategy focuses on ensuring our IT systems are fully integrated, our capabilities are best-in-class, our infrastructure is resilient and secure, and our IT management processes are efficient and agile enough to move at the speed and scale needed to support and achieve our operational needs at any given moment,” Hicks stated.

Spread across four integrated lines of effort — providing joint warfighting IT capabilities; modernizing information networks and compute; optimizing IT governance; and cultivating a premier digital workforce — the Fulcrum Strategy will make sure the department efficiently supports the warfighters who serve them.

Through the second LOE, the DOD plans to leverage zero-trust cybersecurity principles to enable network modernization.

The strategy was originally approved and signed on June 20.