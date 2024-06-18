Paula Osborn Appointed Deputy CDAIO at State Department’s Center for Analytics

Paula Osborn, formerly chief data officer of the State Department’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs, has been appointed deputy chief data and artificial intelligence officer at the department’s Center for Analytics, or CfA.

Osborn’s appointment marks her return to CfA, having previously served as senior data scientist at the data-focused center, CfA said in a LinkedIn post.

She joined the State Department in 2016 and has been assigned as a political officer focused on human rights at the U.S. Embassy Moscow, a monitoring and data specialist at the U.S. Embassy Mexico City and a foreign affairs officer within the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Osborn was an elections monitor for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Siberia.

CfA is the State Department’s enterprise data management and analytics center that provides data-informed insights to the State Department’s over 75,000 employees.