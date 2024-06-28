Owen Barwell Returns to DOE as Nuclear Regulatory Commission CFO

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has named Owen Barwell as chief financial officer, effective July 14.

NRC said Thursday Barwell has over 35 years of experience in the federal government and the private sector and will replace Jennifer Golder, who has held the CFO role since Howard Osborne‘s departure in December 2023.

The official returns to the Department of Energy from renewable energy company Independence Hydrogen, where he was CFO for over two years.

Barwell’s resume also includes leadership positions at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL, Grant Thornton, NASA and DOE, where he served as acting finance chief and deputy CFO from 2011 to 2012.

He also oversaw 200 federal employees and contractors as chief operating officer at DOE’s Loan Programs Office.

“Owen brings significant business acumen and experience leading large and complex financial programs to this important role,” said Christopher Hanson, chairperson of the NRC.

In addition to Barwell’s role at the commission, he also works as a board member and treasurer for the NREL Foundation, according to his LinkedIn profile.