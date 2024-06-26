ONCD Provides Updates on National Cyber Workforce Strategy Implementation

The Office of the National Cyber Director has released a report outlining the government’s progress in building the U.S. cyber talent pool and creating hiring goals for the federal cyber workforce.

ONCD has found that 35 federal departments and agencies participate in one or more working groups to identify and share best practices and support the objectives outlined in the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, Seeyew Mo, assistant national cyber director for workforce, training and education, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

Another key progress outlined in the report is removing unnecessary barriers to cyber careers and transitioning to skills-based hiring and talent development approaches.

The report cited the Office of Personnel Management’s effort to modernize the federal hiring process and implement a skills-based approach for information technology positions.

The government also provides opportunities to access hands-on learning and training programs, such as registered apprenticeships and cyber clinics.