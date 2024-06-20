OFPP Seeks Comments on Application of Cost Accounting Standards to Indefinite Delivery Vehicles

The Office of Federal Procurement Policy within the Office of Management and Budget is soliciting public comments on whether and how to amend the rules to address the application of cost accounting standards to indefinite delivery vehicles.

According to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday, the Cost Accounting Standards Board within OFPP will accept comments through Aug. 19.

The CAS Board is considering the disadvantages and benefits of revising its rules to address when CAS applies to IDVs in light of the notable increase in the use of the vehicles in government procurement.

The board seeks to ensure its continued ability to achieve consistency in the cost accounting practices governing the assignment, measurement and allocation of costs to contracts with the U.S. government and identified provisional principles to support its assessment of alternatives.

Principles include helping each contract party to manage risks, reducing regulatory burden to the government and contractor and promoting consistency in the application of CAS.

The board has identified six possible approaches to addressing CAS coverage to IDVs to facilitate public feedback: order-by-order; maximum award value; minimum award value; cumulative threshold; order-by-order for multiple award IDVs and maximum award value for single award IDVs; and order-by-order for multiple award IDVs and cumulative threshold for single award IDVs.