Office of Space Commerce Releases Compendium of Space Industry Technical Standards

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce has published a collection of technical standards related to space traffic coordination and space situational awareness.

OSC said Tuesday the Space Industry Technical Standards Compendium is a searchable spreadsheet that provides a summary of space-related standards, reports, best practices and other documents developed and coordinated by several organizations and agencies.

These organizations include the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, the Consultative Committee on Space Data Systems, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, NASA and ASTM International.

According to OSC, space standards play a key role in the design, success and operation of space missions and activities by providing space agencies and organizations with a common language and framework to meet their goals.

OSC stated that it will continuously update the compendium and work to convert the resource into an online database.