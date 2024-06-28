Oak Ridge National Laboratory Appoints Craig Blue as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Craig Blue, defense manufacturing programs director at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has assumed additional responsibilities as chief manufacturing officer at ORNL.

He will help manage ORNL’s growing manufacturing portfolio and improve coordination of the laboratory’s capabilities and resources in support of manufacturing initiatives that seek to foster U.S. competitiveness and advance the country’s economic advantage, the national lab said Thursday.

Blue brings to his expanded role over 25 years of experience building teams and programs in the field of manufacturing science and materials.

“Craig’s technical expertise and proven leadership are evidence of how he guides big ideas to achieve real-world impact,” said ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer. “I look forward to working with him as we continue to drive ORNL’s manufacturing innovation.”

Blue led the establishment of the Department of Energy’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility, or MDF, at the national lab and helped launch several national institutes, including the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, the Critical Materials Institute and DOE’s Carbon Fiber Technology Facility at ORNL.

He holds 32 patents and is a fellow of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the American Society of Metals International.