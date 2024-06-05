NSUF Awards 33 Rapid Turnaround Experiments on Nuclear Energy

The Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy’s Nuclear Science User Facilities Program, or NSUF, has selected 33 Rapid Turnaround Experiment projects to support efforts to advance nuclear science and technology.

The awardees, which include principal investigators from 13 universities, six national laboratories and industry, will have access to NSUF testing resources over the next nine months to conduct a diverse range of nuclear energy and materials research.

They will examine the potential use of materials, fuels and sensors in maintaining the existing U.S. fleet of reactors and advance next-generation nuclear technologies.

In a separate announcement, NSUF said the projects were worth a combined value of $1.9 million, bringing the total RTE awards to roughly $3.37 million for fiscal year 2024.

The application for the third and final RTE call for fiscal year 2024 opened on Monday.