NSF Unveils Investment Program to Advance Privacy-Enhancing Technologies

The National Science Foundation has launched a new investment initiative that will fund research programs aimed at promoting the development and adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies across the federal government.

The Privacy-Preserving Data Sharing in Practice, or PDaSP, program is seeking proposals from researchers and multidisciplinary teams to conduct research in three tracks with budgets ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million, NSF said Thursday.

Track 1 will run for two years and focus on advancing key technologies to enable practical privacy-preserving data-sharing and analytics technology solutions.

Projects selected for Track 2 will be performed for up to three years to develop integrated and comprehensive tools to enable secure data-sharing in application settings.

Track 3 will also run for three years with the goal of creating usable tools and testbeds for the trustworthy sharing of confidential data.

“Through this program, NSF will prioritize use-inspired and translational research that empowers federal agencies and the private sector to adopt leading-edge PETs in their work,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships.