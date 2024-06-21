NSF to Fund Construction of Quantum Device Fabrication Facility at University of Colorado Boulder

The National Science Foundation is investing nearly $20 million for the construction of the National Quantum Nanofab at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Funded by the Mid-Scale Research Infrastructure 1 program, the NQN is a nanoscale fabrication facility that will house advanced instrumentation providing quantum device fabrication, characterization and packaging capabilities, the NSF said Thursday.

The facility will also serve as an educational hub and house workforce development initiatives.

NQN will be accessible to users from government, industry and academia, including students.

Commenting on the investment, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan underscored the need of U.S. researchers for “cutting-edge tools,” adding, “By strategically investing in infrastructure like NSF’s National Quantum Nanofab, we are strengthening opportunities for all Americans and positioning the U.S. as a global leader in quantum science and technology.”