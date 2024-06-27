NIST Solicits Comments on Draft Implementation Roadmap for National Standards Strategy for Critical & Emerging Tech

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking public comments on a draft roadmap for the implementation of the U.S. government’s National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology.

NIST said Wednesday the draft implementation roadmap establishes outcomes and actions for the government to boost investments in pre-standards development efforts related to critical and emerging technologies, or CETs.

The roadmap also seeks to expand CET standards participation, build up a CET standards-savvy workforce and ensure integrity and inclusivity in the development of CET standards.

The document lists eight lines of effort to meet such objectives and seven actions for sustained implementation outcomes.

Those actions include increasing investment in CET research and development and standardization to sustain U.S. technical leadership; strengthening support for federal programs to remove barriers and promote U.S. stakeholder participation in international standards development; and expanding communication, information-sharing and other cooperative efforts between the U.S. government and private sector.

Comments are due July 12.