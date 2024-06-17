NIST Releases Draft Report on Data Protection Strategies for Cloud Applications

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released the initial public draft of an internal report on creating comprehensive data protection strategies for cloud-native applications.

The NIST Internal Report 8505, titled “A Data Protection Approach for Cloud-Native Applications,” outlines a framework for creating effective data protection strategies to ensure the security of information stored in cloud-native applications by using WebAssembly’s capabilities, the agency said Friday.

WebAssembly is a platform-agnostic binary instruction format with compute and traffic processing capabilities that can execute codes at native speed in a fault-tolerant manner.

According to the IR, a cloud-native environment requires a comprehensive strategy to analyze and categorize data access and leakage as data moves across various network protocols.

NIST said it is essential to develop a data categorization strategy that performs real-time analysis of data in transit.