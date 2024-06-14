NGA Seeks Information on Commercial Non-Earth Imaging Capabilities

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has begun seeking information on potential industry sources of unclassified non-Earth imaging, or NEI, capabilities and associated analytics to address emerging geospatial needs.

The Commercial Non-Earth Imaging procurement effort has a base period of one year with four option years and aims to identify NEI services such as image resolution validation, data format, data file transmission and non-vendor asset imaging, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

NGA will use the contract to inform how commercial space domain awareness data impacts the quality and accuracy of commercial NEI data and to develop imagery that could augment unclassified and classified capabilities and data sources and integrate into analytic workflows.

Interested parties have until July 12 to respond to the request for information.