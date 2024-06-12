Navy Solicits White Papers & Bids for C4ISR, Cyberspace Operations, IT System Research

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific has started seeking white papers and proposals through a broad agency announcement that seeks to pursue research in areas relating to the development of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance—or C4ISR—capabilities, information technology systems, and tech platforms for information and cyberspace operations.

According to a solicitation notice published Monday, NIWC Pacific plans to hold a full and open competition for the BAA and may award procurement contracts, cooperative agreements, grants and other transactions.

“Proposed research should investigate unique and innovative approaches for defining and developing next generation integratable C4ISR capabilities and command suites,” the notice reads.

NIWC Pacific will consider proposals that lie in the areas of basic research, advanced technology development, applied research, prototypes and advanced component development.

Technical topics of interest include general C4ISR; unmanned vehicles; ubiquitous communications and computing environment; science, technology, engineering and mathematics research; advanced power and energy production and efficient use; and cryogenics and quantum.

Proposals and white papers are due June 9, 2025.

Register here to join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Navy Summit on Aug. 15 and hear government and industry leaders, innovators and experts discuss the latest technological advancements, maritime security and more.